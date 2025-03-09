Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Portsmouth as trio score just 3/10, two 4s and host of 5s

Leeds were denied a penalty in the opening exchanges when Dan James was felled by Matt Ritchie who volleyed the back of the winger's leg as he looked to clear in a crowded box. Referee Robert Jones appeared to think about it but waved play on, much to the fury of United's players.

A fine double save then denied Daniel Farke’s Whites, Nicolas Schmid keeping out Manor Solomon's firm low shot in a tightly packed box before also thwarting Joel Piroe's attempt on the follow up.

An absolutely glorious Leeds chance was then squandered early in the second half as Piroe skied a shot over the bar from close range after being perfectly teed up by Solomon’s cutback.

But Pompey remained a threat at the other end themselves and John Mousinho’s side bagged what proved the only goal of the game in the 61st minute as Colby Bishop was played in down the left channel before advancing on and beating Illan Meslier with a neat finish.

Even then, more golden Leeds chances were wasted, Junior Firpo unable to beat Schmid when one on one and a Firpo header crashing back off the bar. One final chance in the 96th minute then led to one final excellent Schimd save to tip a Sam Byram header over the bar.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a defeat which has left Leeds only top of the division on goal difference.

1 . Illan Meslier 5 - Made some good stops and dealt with crosses well under pressure but his hesitation for the goal was costly. Photo: Zac Goodwin Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 5 - Poorer than we've seen him in a long, long time. Provided one lovely ball to put James away but lacked an influence otherwise. Photo: Zac Goodwin Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 5 - Seemed to be well within his rights to expect Meslier to come for the ball. Passing wasn't what it can be, sometimes a lack of options and sometimes inaccurate. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk 5 - Looked rushed at times in possession, couple of shaky moments defensively. Given a hard time by Bishop now and again. Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 6 - Came close to scoring, twice. Should have netted the first chance. Not at his best but added something at least. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales