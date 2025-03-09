Leeds United felt aggrieved to not be given a first-half penalty at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock believes the referee missed a clear penalty for Leeds United during their 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth on Sunday.

Leeds saw claims for a spot-kick waved away by referee Rob Jones midway through the first-half after Dan James appeared to be caught in the box by Matt Ritchie. The official has a completely unobstructed view of the incident but signalled as if to suggest the Portsmouth man got the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replays showed Ritchie made no contact with the ball and instead kicked through the back of James’ foot, sending him to the floor as teammates looked towards the referee. Leeds went on to lose their first Championship match since November and while there was plenty of time after that call to take control, they will feel aggrieved that a potentially game-changing moment went against them.

Leeds penalty verdict

“Absolutely [it should have been a penalty]. He’s in a good position, the referee but he sees that and says he got the ball,” Warnock told Sky Sports. “When he does it, he puts his arm up as if he’s going to blow initially and then he puts it down. This is where they know the laws but don’t know the game. In the Premier League, that’s a certain penalty because he’s got help [with VAR] but he doesn’t need any help with that.

“You’re not going to get a more obvious penalty than that. That’s why they should have Championship referees refereeing. He’s a Premier League referee and he comes down to the Championship but he gives that in the Premier League. That’s unbelievable to not give a decision like that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first-half penalty could have given Leeds the platform to build momentum but instead, they continued to falter as Portsmouth grew in confidence. Chances still came for Farke’s side, with Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo guilty of wasting golden opportunities, before Bishop got on behind to produce the kind of finish those in yellow couldn’t.

Referee criticised

“It’s all about the first contact. Dan James clearly gets that touch and Matt Ritchie is late on it,” Former Reading midfielder Jobi McAnuff added of the penalty incident. “Yes he’s trying to clear the ball but gets absolutely no touch [on the ball].”

Asked if referee Jones’ vision might have been blocked, he added: “I can’t say it is. He should be able to see Ritchie’s left foot and again it all comes down to who got contact on the ball and if you see the referee he does motion to say that Matt Ritchie’s got the ball. For me that makes it even worse of a decision because he’s seen something that hasn’t happened.”

Leeds remain top of the Championship but defeat has reduced their cushion significantly, with only goal difference keeping them above Sheffield United, who beat Preston North End on Saturday. Burnley won comfortably at home to Luton Town and are now just two points behind those currently in the automatic promotion places.