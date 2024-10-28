Leeds United loan report with Everton and Plymouth Argyle late drama

Leeds United have a whole host of players out on loan at the moment

Leeds United are back in action next weekend with a home clash with Plymouth Argyle. The Whites are 3rd in the table behind Sunderland and Burnley.

They drew 0-0 away at Bristol City last time out so will want to get three points against the Pilgrims. In the meantime, here is the latest round-up regarding their loaned out players...

Jack Harrison

Everton came calling for the Leeds winger again in the last transfer window. He spent last season with the Toffees as well.

Sean Dyche’s side drew 1-1 at home to Fulham last time out. Harrison started the game at Goodison Park but went off in the second-half.

The hosts fell behind on 61 minutes after Alex Iwobi scored. However, they equalised in added-on time through striker Beto and are now sat in 16th place in the league, five points above the drop zone.

Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen has enjoyed plenty of game time in the Bundesliga since joining Eintracht Frankfurt. He was named in their starting XI again as they drew 1-1 with Union Berlin in their last outing. Similarly to Harrison though, he went off during the match.

Sam Greenwood

Greenwood was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis again by Leeds this past summer and linked up with Preston North End. He spent time at Middlesbrough in the last campaign.

He scored for the Lilywhites in their 3-3 draw away at the Whites’ next opponents Plymouth. The attacking midfielder now has four goals to his name so far this term.

Darko Gyabi

The midfielder won’t be able to play against Daniel Farke’s side on Saturday. He came off the bench for Plymouth as they fought back from 3-0 down to draw with Preston and Greenwood.

Gyabi, who is 20-years-old, has played 14 matches for the Pilgrims since moving back to Home Park, 12 of whcih have come in the league. He is under contract at Elland Road until 2026.

Rooney wants his players to be more nasty over the coming weeks and has said: “The one thing I never question with the players is their character, they keep going until the end - they've shown that a few times this season.

"But we need to be men - the nasty bits in the game. For so many years, the foreign players coming into the league - or we'd play in different countries - they were a bit cleverer than what we were and we need to improve that. We need to learn the little nuances of the game."

He added: "I'm not going to sit here and say 'cheat', but just being a bit smarter. There's little things where players con the referee, that happens in the game, and the foreign teams are always better than us at doing that, and I think we're at times a bit naive and we need to snap out of that."

Sonny Perkins

Leyton Orient substituted him on in their latest clash in League One against Wycombe Wanderers. They were beaten 3-0 though.

Perkins has made 12 outings this season but hasn’t scored yet. He isn’t a regular starter under Richie Wellens though and is having to bide his time for opportunities.