Whites keeper Illan Meslier has been speaking about Leeds matters at the other end of the pitch.

Illan Meslier is calling for a Leeds United ‘park the bus’ action with an honest Whites admission but vow.

Whites no 1 Meslier kept another clean sheet in Saturday lunchtime’s Championship hosting of Bristol City but Leeds only left with a point after failing to make any breakthrough at the other end of the pitch.

Speaking post match to LUTV, Meslier declared that he still held hope that his side would find a late winner against a team who he felt “parked the bus” against highflying Leeds despite having home advantage at Ashton Gate.

That, though, said Meslier, was nothing new for his side, the Frenchman admitting his team can expect more of the same as he called for Leeds to find ways of navigating such tactics to find the back of the net.

The draw left Leeds outside of the division’s automatic promotion places - only behind second-placed Burnley on goal difference but now five points behind leaders Sunderland. Meslier, though, declared that his side relished challenges and vowed that Farke’s side would keep going in their bid to overcome stubborn defences.

Asked if he was still hopeful that Leeds could have found a winner at Ashton Gate, Meslier declared: “Yeah, like a set piece or something like this, you never know or try to find the player in free space.

"We just tried to move their block. It was not easy because they played pretty deep, they parked the bus but it's not the first team who we have faced who have played like this so we have to get used to it because it will happen again for sure. It's a good challenge to be honest but we like challenges and we keep going."