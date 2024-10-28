Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds will take on Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth side at Elland Road next weekend.

Wayne Rooney has delivered an angry verdict ahead of his Plymouth Argyle side’s trip to Leeds United on the back of Saturday’s six-goal thriller against Preston North End.

Rooney’s side bagged themselves a point through a 3-3 draw in Saturday afternoon’s home clash against Preston North End which kept Plymouth’s necks above water in being one place and one point above the Championship dropzone.

Plymouth, though, had to recover from falling 3-0 down by the half-time interval, something Rooney labelled as unacceptable despite commending his side for their fightback ahead of next weekend’s trip to Leeds.

Speaking to his club’s official website, Rooney said: “It was difficult to believe after an hour, being 3-0 down. I was very concerned. Some of the defending was nowhere near good enough.

“I'm angry. I'm very angry with that performance because we're better than that, and that's not us. Great, we come back, we kept fighting, we showed a spirit, but that performance is not us, and I'm very disappointed.”

Rooney added: “I just felt we were in a bit of a daze really. We weren't getting to the ball; stray passes were getting them one v one. The goals we conceded were very easy goals to concede.

“I can't accept that performance. I’m delighted, obviously, that we got something out of the game, and we kept fighting. It's great when you come back and you do get something from being three goals down but, performance wise, that's nowhere near good enough.”