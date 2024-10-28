Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s rivals have made a significant managerial decision

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crysencio Summerville’s first West Ham goal over the weekend against Manchester United has proved to be one of the final nails in Erik ten Hag’s coffin. The ex-Leeds United man opened the scoring against the Red Devils in their 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon, with Jarrod Bowen getting their other goal.

The Red Devils have now decided to sack the Dutchman and have a big decision to make on who to bring in next. He won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup since his Old Trafford move there in 2022 but his team struggled to perform in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ rivals published on an official statement on Monday: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

Their skipper Bruno Fernandes has posted: “Thanks for everything, boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we share together, I wish you all the best. Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us, I hope you fans can keep with you the good things Erik has done for our club”.

Leeds’ supporters have taken to social media to react to the news. Here is a selection of posts from X...

@AndyGrady1: “Jesse (Marsch) waiting by the phone”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HeisHolt: “Football is so cynical these days. Join me in my support for ETH to be reinstated asap.”

@BattsLUFC: “I thought he was doing a great job”

@Ellandduck: “Let's hope they give the job to Rooney. Not before Saturday, though, obviously.”

@Harvey_Leedsfan: “A shocking decision……… for all us that hate them.”

@GallantGlizzy: “Summerville sacked him”

@Mattrulez_: “Sort of gutted, sort of hilarious. RIP another banter era at the world’s most deserving football club. Looking forward to the next misstep at Man United already”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@CornishLeeds1: “Nooooo not Ten Hag Why sack him Noooooooo From a Leeds fan”

@JackDurkss: “Summerville finally getting Ten Hag the sack is quite poetic”

@Elli0tWard: “Summerville put last nail in coffin”

@madmidweeker: “He was making most football fans happy”

Leeds are aiming for promotion to the top flight in this campaign and will hope to lock horns with Manchester United and whoever their new manager will be next term. The Whites drew 0-0 away at Bristol City this past weekend and weren’t able to find a winner at Ashton Gate.

Daniel Farke’s side are sat in 3rd place in the table behind Sunderland and Burnley. They are back in action this Saturday with a home clash against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle as they look to get three points. Their upcoming opponents drew 3-3 with Preston North End last time out.