Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josuha Guilavogui is pushing for his Leeds United debut ahead of the match against Plymouth Argyle

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Leeds United midfielder David Norris has hailed the signing of veteran Josuha Guilavogui an astute piece of business, claiming that it shows just how serious the West Yorkshire side are about winning promotion this season.

Norris, who played 30 times for Leeds in the Championship during the 2012/13 season, tasted promotion with Plymouth Argyle and Boston United early in his career before also starring for Ipswich Town in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He cites Daniel Farkes small squad as a reason behind Leeds’ need for experience and believes the process of bleeding in too many inexperienced youngsters at once could hamper the club’s promotion bid.

Josuha Guilavogui has a welath of experience, which David Norris feels will benefit Leeds United's promotion bid. | Getty Images

When speaking to MOT Leeds News, the 43-year-old explained: “It’s good they’ve managed to get an experienced player over the line, because Leeds are expected to be promoted.

“That’s a big challenge to put on kids, so if you’re bleeding youngsters into the squad, you have to limit it to one or two – too many could prove costly. To be serious about promotion, they had to go down the proven quality route and it’s good they kept their minds open with options.”

Guilavogui was an unused substitute behind Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka in what was ultimately a disappointing 0-0 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be hoping to make his full debut on Saturday in front of the Elland Road faithful when the Whites play host to Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle.

The seven-time France international was signed after negotiations with ex-Crystal Palace and West Ham United midfielder Chieck Kouyate broke down. Meanwhile, ex-Arsenal man Francis Coquelin, is another without a club who was reportedly monitored before Guilavogui’s arrival was confirmed.

The 34-year-old had been out of contract since leaving Bundesliga side FC Mainz on a free transfer after an injury-hit one year spell, which only saw him play 11 matches.

However, prior to that he had racked up over 150 top-flight games for VFL Wolfsburg while helping the club to a DFB-Pokal triumph in 2015 for the first time in the club’s history.

The tough-tackling defensive midfielder has also gained experience at the likes of Bordeaux, Atletico Madrid and Saint Etienne since making his professional debut in 2009.