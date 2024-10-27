Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

No promotion bids were harmed in the making of Leeds United's 0-0 draw at Bristol City.

Sometimes it's fine to just be fine and Leeds were fine at Ashton Gate. Not great, not at their best by any stretch, but fine. Possessional dominance? Check. Defensive solidity? Check. Control? Check. Chance creation? Check. Goals? No. But none at the other end made it seven clean sheets from 12 Championship outings this season.

Of the eight goals conceded by Daniel Farke's men so far, three came in that madcap freak of an opening day game. Another was a freak goal like no other, at Sunderland. There was nothing really to suggest they would concede at Bristol City and the longer the game wore on, the more certain it felt that a goal could only come at the right end of the pitch.

That it didn't ever arrive is homework for individuals and for Farke. Call it an ongoing assignment because this is not the first time this season or even in Farke's Leeds tenure that the issue of profligacy has risen its ugly - or in this game clumsy - head. But situations like a winger racing clean through and failing to reproduce his August finish at Hillsborough, or the side's best ball striker failing to fully catch a shot from a distance shorter than the one he scored from at the same ground last season, are not symptomatic of something festering beneath the surface of Leeds' system or Farke's management. They were just poor finishes, which even the world's very best marksmen are guilty of from time to time.

Ultimately, this was a game that Leeds could and should have won but they did not lose and never looked like they would. On Tuesday a win was a win. Away from home against a solid side in an early Saturday kick-off, a draw was a draw. What's more, when you take out two dynamic players who have been responsible for making Leeds' so dangerous this season, is it not inevitable that attacking play will suffer just a little?

The suspension of Junior Firpo and Largie Ramazani's ankle ligament injury handed Farke two enforced changes. He went with experience to fill one and form to fill the other. At left-back the options were Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt - a proven quantity and a relative unknown. Farke's initial comments about Schmidt painted the 24-year-old as more of a project player. Young, interesting, perhaps not quite there yet. So Byram got the nod.

But for the wing vacancy, Farke's two options each seemed to have a compelling case to start. Manor Solomon had spent less time on the sideline than Daniel James when both were recently injured. Solomon had gone straight into the line-up after signing from Spurs on loan, because Farke rates his quality so highly. When the manager almost needed a winger early on against Sheffield United, he got Solomon ready. When he did need a winger early on against Watford, he used Solomon. James, though, came off the bench in that game later on and outshone his fellow wide man. He made himself a factor. So he, on form, got the nod at Bristol.

In a game that set itself up to be so physical, a player like James who never pulls out of a challenge and relishes 50:50 skirmishes, looked more and more the right choice as things progressed. The same could be said for Byram too because his defensive and battling qualities are unquestioned. We cannot yet say that of Schmidt at this level.

It was a difficult opening, full of little battles and big challenges. Leeds did not find it easy to build up attacks and Bristol did a good job of shadowing Ao Tanaka to stop him from running things from deep. On the other side of the ball Brenden Aaronson did his best to nip in and win it back and that let to the first chance. The entire sequence was a portent of what was to come from Leeds. Promise, football that was almost good and scruffy finishing. Willy Gnonto's overhit pass was collected by James, his cross was headed up into the air and Joe Rothwell set himself for a volley and then sent it well wide.

Bristol were undoubtedly the happier side initially but Luke McNally's off-target acrobatic effort was about the height of it, before Leeds began to problem solve and Tanaka began to get on the ball to give Leeds control, if nothing else.

From control came a spell of moments, but no goals. James raced away on a counter but his legs moved a bit too quickly for his brain. There was a handball shout in the area. Gnonto delivered a giant peach to James to play him in on goal only for Max O'Leary to make a superb stop. The stopper palmed Gnonto's curling effort wide then gathered in Joe Rodon's header. Jayden Bogle headed into the side netting.

The second half was more of the same. Bogle found James with a beauty of a through ball, the winger's cut back found Gnonto in the area and he beat the keeper but not Zak Vyner in the goalmouth. That chance was arguably Leeds' best all game but there was time to waste one or two more. Some neat one-touch build-up led to an Aaronson shot that whistled the wrong side of the post. Byram headed over. So did Mateo Joseph, on for the ineffective Joel Piroe.

What might stand out from this report is the absolute absence of action at the other end where, not for the first time, Illan Meslier was largely a bystander. And if that is the case, Leeds will almost always be fine. If that is the case in games to come, then James, Gnonto and Joseph will find the net instead of the keeper or the stand behind the goal and Leeds will win.

There is more to come at the top end of the pitch. Solomon has not hit his stride but his quality will surely show. Ramazani will come back from injury. None of Piroe, Joseph or Bamford have yet put together a run that nails down the number 9 spot as their own but the capability is there. In the meantime, seven unbeaten is fine. Winning your home games and drawing away is fine. Third in the table, for now, is fine. A rock solid defence is something upon which promotion can be built. Leeds will be fine.