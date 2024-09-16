Darko Gyabi.

Leeds United have a whole host of players out on loan at the moment

Leeds United have a few players out on loan after giving the green light to some individuals over the summer to get some game time elsewhere. The Whites are eyeing promotion from the Championship this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke.

They have lost once in their first five league outings and are back in action this Saturday away at Cardiff City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of their loaned out players performed this past weekend...

Jack Harrison

Everton came calling for the Leeds winger on a temporary basis once again in the last campaign. The Toffees have endured a poor start to the new Premier League campaign and sit bottom of the table.

They led 2-0 away at Aston Villa after goals by Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. However, they ended up losing 3-2 in the end. That is the second time this term that Sean Dyche’s side have thrown away a two-goal lead. Harrison started the game but was withdrawn after 64 minutes, with the score at 2-2.

Rasmus Kristensen

The defender linked up with Eintracht Frankfurt in July and they hold an option to buy him. He spent time last season with Roma in Italy.

Frankfurt won 2-1 away at Wolfsburg on Saturday after two goals by attacker Omar Marmoush. Kristensen played the full 90 minutes at right-back to help his side pick up all three points. They are 6th in the table after winning two out of their first three outings.

Sam Greenwood

Leeds allowed the attacking midfielder to join Preston North End following his spell at Middlesbrough. The 22-year-old, who has been at Sunderland and Arsenal in the past, moved to Elland Road in 2020 and has since made 35 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal.

He played for the full game for the Lilywhites as they picked up a respectable point against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium after a 1-1 draw. Mads Frokjaer-Jensen levelled it up for the visitors after Tommy Conway gave the hosts an early lead.

Preston turned to former Whites manager Paul Heckingbottom as their replacement for Ryan Lowe last month. They only had one shot on target against Boro.

Darko Gyabi

The 20-year-old re-signed for fellow second tier side Plymouth Argyle in July to get some more experience. He spent time with the Pilgrims earlier this year but got injured.

He started in their 3-2 win over Sunderland but was substituted in the second-half after picking up a yellow card. That was Wayne Rooney’s first league win since taking over at Home Park.

Sonny Perkins

Leyton Orient swooped in for the prospect to bolster their attacking options. The 20-year-old played for Oxford United in the last campaign as they ended up winning promotion to the Championship under Des Buckingham.

The England youth international came off the bench for the O’s as they secured an eye-catching 1-0 away win at Reading. QPR loanee Charlie Kelman scored the winner for Richie Wellens’ men in the first-half as they rose to 22nd in the table, a point from safety.