Former Leeds United defender questions Whites star after Burnley defeat

One Leeds United star was singled out for the part he played in Burnley's goal in their win at Elland Road on Saturday.

Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has criticised Whites full-back Jayden Bogle for his role in the deciding moment in the home defeat against Burnley.

Daniel Farke’s side went into their Elland Road clash with the Clarets looking for a third consecutive win after claiming maximum points from their trip to Sheffield Wednesday and a home game against Hull City prior to the international break. Those results kept the Whites within striking distance of the top of the table - but they slipped to ninth place in the Championship after Luca Koleosho grabbed the only goal of the game to give Burnley all three points on Saturday afternoon.

With just over quarter of an hour gone, an unfortunate slip by on-loan Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon presented Koleosho with the ball midway inside his own half and the Italy Under-21 international wasted little time in bursting over the halfway line and towards the Whites area. Summer signing Bogle was the last man for the Whites and the former Norwich City right-back decided against pressing Koleosho until the Clarets star was on the edge of the area. That allowed the winger to crash a low drive beyond Illan Meslier and hand his side an early lead that they never let slip throughout a hard-fought 90 minutes. Dorigo was on hand to witness the game at Elland Road and he conceded it was ‘an excellent finish’ from Koleosho - but stressed the Whites were punished for Bogle’s decision to not press the winger as he progressed towards Meslier’s goal.

Speaking on LUTV’s coverage of the defeat, the former England international said: “It’s an excellent finish from Koleosho. Yes, it is a slip. But the Burnley player had a long way to go before scoring. But Bogle waited and waited. I think he waited too long to come across and engage the ball. Struijk was just about getting back. There, he’s not even in sight. Eventually he does get there, but it is a really good finish.”

The Whites will hope to return to winning ways when they are back in action on Saturday with a visit to Cardiff City.