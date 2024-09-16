Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another Championship manager has been dismissed in the early weeks of the season

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Stoke City have become the second club to undergo a managerial change this season after announcing the sacking of Steven Schumacher on Monday.

The Potters have won two and lost three of their opening five league games and have made the ‘difficult’ decision to part ways with their manager just five weeks into the season. Ryan Lowe was the first managerial casualty of the campaign as he left Preston North End in August and was replaced by ex-Sheffield United and Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom. Stoke started their season with a 1-0 win over Coventry City but lost to Watford and West Brom before beating Plymouth Argyle.

They have also reached the third round of the Carabao Cup with wins over Carlisle United and a thumping 5-0 triumph over Middlesbrough. Schumacher’s final game in charge was on Saturday as Oxford United recorded a 1-0 victory over Stoke.

Stoke hope to confirm a new manager soon, as sporting director Jon Walters explained: “My role as Sporting Director is to make tough decisions that serve the long-term interests of Stoke City. After ongoing discussions with John Coates, we feel the time is right for a change in direction to bring success to the club.

“We have a young, dynamic squad that is eager to develop and a clear vision of how to achieve success, and we hope to announce a new appointment shortly. We will need the fans, staff, and players united in support to achieve our goals. As always in football, these decisions are difficult, and we wish Steven and his staff all the best for the future.”

Mark Hughes, Chris Cohen, Peter Cavanagh and Elliot Turner have also left the former Premier League club to leave Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross in caretaker charge. Chair John Coates added: “Steven, Mark, Chris, Peter and Elliot depart with our thanks for their efforts and with our best wishes for their future careers. We have faith in the squad of players we have assembled and firmly believe they can bring success to Stoke City this season. I continue to be hugely thankful to the club’s fans for their loyal and passionate support.”

Leeds don’t face Stoke until Boxing Day as they make the trip to Staffordshire as part of their festive fixtures, with the contest kicking off at 8pm. They then welcome the Potters to Elland Road on April 21, although that fixture is subject to change if selected for the broadcast.