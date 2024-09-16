Leeds United's Championship rivals 'consider' sacking manager ahead of Whites clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Leeds United’s Championship rivals are reportedly considering a managerial change

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Cardiff City are ‘considering’ Erol Bulut’s position as manager after a winless start to the season, according to reports.

The Bluebirds sit bottom of the table and are one of just three sides yet to win a game this season, with Portsmouth and Hull City also waiting for their first victories. The latter pair have drawn three of their five matches while Cardiff have picked up just one point this term.

That came in a 1-1 draw in the South Wales derby against Swansea City back in August but they have lost against Sunderland, Burnley, Middlesbrough and most recently at Derby County over the weekend while they also failed to score in all those defeats. Up next is the visit of Daniel Farke’s Leeds but ahead of the came Bulut’s job is under threat, according to various outlets including the Telegraph, and talkSPORT. After Saturday’s loss at Pride Park, Cardiff assistant coach Omer Riza addressed the team’s poor start to the campaign.

He reflected: “We needed to stop leaking goals and we’ve done it again, we’ve conceded a scrappy goal which puts us on the back foot and we’re chasing the game, we need to do more. Football is about chances and scoring goals. It can put you on the back foot when you don’t do that. Our aggression around the pitch has got to be a lot better and our intensity to want to get close.

“We’ve made new signings and we want them to be impactful for us. There were some good patches in the game which we need to keep building on and we need the whole squad. Now it’s about improving and getting better. We’ve picked up one point from five games, it’s not where we want to be, we want to be winning games, some of the performances need to be better. We want to have confidence and momentum and the only way you can get those things is if you win and perform well and we’ve performed well in patches, but it’s not enough.”

Bulut was banned from the touchline against Derby but declined to hold media interviews after, with his assistant addressing the press.