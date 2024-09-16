Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back on the market for new attacking options.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been considering new attacking options on the transfer market as they return to a promotion charge this season. Last time round, Daniel Farke’s side fell agonisingly short of their ticket back up to the Premier League, with Southampton edging their way through the play-off final with a 1-0 win.

As things stand, Leeds sit ninth in the Championship table on eight points, following their defeat to Burnley. Since the season kicked off, the Whites have dropped points to the Clarets, West Brom and new boys Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their summer activity mainly consisted of their outgoings. Key players like Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter all departed for moves to the Premier League and Leeds remain keen on bringing in a new forward.

Farke’s side have been linked with Sunderland’s Eliezer Mayenda and the club are reportedly willing to back him in the pursuit of the 19-year-old in January. However, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke believes there isn’t much chance of the move coming to fruition, as it’s unlikely the Black Cats will aid the strengthening of a promotion rival.

Former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson doesn’t believe that Mayenda is the way go either. Speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, the pundit has urged his former side to expand their horizons and target alternative targets for ‘proper money’.

“They’ve brought in over £100 million into the club, and they’ve not spent a lot but I think Manor Solomon is a good recruit, on loan from Tottenham. You wonder why they’re stripping so many assets from the side if FFP and PSR isn’t that bad,” Robinson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to see them bring in a No.9, but I don’t think Mayenda is the answer. He’s 19 years old, was on loan at Hibernian last season, only made two league appearances for them. He’s hit the ground running at Sunderland and there is a little bit of noise around him but if you want a proven goalscorer to get you out of that league, he’s not the answer.

“[Patrick] Bamford has been sporadic in the last two seasons, not been fit enough, not scored the goals. Mateo Joseph has looks the most lively out of the three, I think I’d rather play with Joseph than bring Mayenda in.

“If you’re going to get a striker to get you out of this league, go and get a proven one. They were looking at [Sammie] Szmodics, that’s the type of player you want, you don’t want to take a risk on a 19-year-old who’s not really cut his teeth at that level yet. If you want a top striker to get you out of the league, pay proper money to get a proven one.”