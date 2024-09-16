Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke believes international breaks hurt Leeds United more than any of their rivals and predicts the next one to be 'horrendously difficult.'

The Whites had 13 players away during September's FIFA-scheduled break for various international competitions. Some of Farke's men, like Ao Tanaka and Junior Firpo, travelled incredible distances before returning to Thorp Arch, where they managed just a single training session together as a squad ahead of the Burnley fixture.

Last season Leeds made light work of their return to Championship action after the September and October international breaks, beating Millwall 3-0 and Norwich City 3-2 respectively. But in November, when they had to play on the Friday night at the end of the second week of the break, they struggled in a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United.

October 2024 will bring an element of déjà vu for Farke, when Leeds play against South Yorkshire opposition on the Friday after the break. This time Sheffield United will be the opponent, at Elland Road, on Friday October 18.

"We know that no other team on this level is perhaps hurt that much in international breaks, because we have had 13 players away," said Farke after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Burnley. "We like this fact because it means also we have good players on international duty, but especially the first game is always a bit more affected. I thought we had a really good performance [despite] this, and for that, I'm even more devastated we're not effective enough to use this because the next international break will also be horrendously difficult. I think there's a next game then on the Friday evening already, not sure if even each and every player will make it, but again, you can't choose. You have to adapt to the situation."

Leeds could find themselves unable to call upon the likes of Tanaka, at least to start, when they line up against the Blades next month. The midfielder, signed this summer, is likely to be involved with Japan, who face Australia in Saitama, Japan on October 15. Firpo could also find himself with serious flight time ahead of a late return to Thorp Arch, given Dominican Republic are due to face Antigua and Barbuda on October 15. Manor Solomon and Israel will play a day earlier, in Italy. A small crumb of comfort will be the Wales contingent playing closer to home on October 14 when they face Montenegro in Cardiff and though Ilia Gruev might be in action a day later, Bulgaria's Nations League fixture is against Northern Ireland, in Belfast.

In the meantime, Farke now gets the luxury of a full week at Thorp Arch with his full squad, minus the injured Daniel James. He expects Leeds to be at their optimum performance level when they take on Cardiff City next Saturday.

"I tell you what I would have preferred today, three points and just two days between the games," he said. "That's what I prefer. But I also know that we were always more spot-on in our game when we have a whole week of of training. I think it's a topic for each and every team. It's always beneficial to have time on the training pitch. I'm just disappointed we didn't use or big chance today. Also disappointed with the decision of referee today, so because I thought he had a really good position to judge the situation better."