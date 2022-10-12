Leeds United face their biggest challenge yet as they host Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

The Whites have won only two of their opening eight matches and find themselves in 14th place - only three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are flying high at the top of the table and have won all but one of their matches so far.

Jesse Marsch’s side will have to overturn a rather poor record against Arsenal if they are to claim any points this weekend, having failed to beat the London club since May 2003.

Ahead of another thrilling weekend in the Premier League, here is a summary of the latest YEP headlines...

Leeds linked with Leon King

Leeds United have recently been linked with Rangers defender Leon King - a week after he made his first Champions League start against Liverpool.

The 18-year-old played the entire 90 minutes and impressed at the back, despite falling to a 2-0 defeat.

King’s form under Giovanni van Bronkhorst has led to praise from his Rangers teammate Borna Barisic, as well as increasing transfer interest from the likes of Leeds, Man United and Newcastle, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Whites to cash in on World Cup

Leeds were handed some positive news ahead of the World Cup next month, with FIFA set to distribute £189 million to clubs around the world whose players are involved in the tournament.

This could see each club earn approximately £9,000 per player for each day they remain with the national team - with any player that reaches the final earning their club a share of £250,000 minimum.

The Whites have a number of stars who could potentially be jetting off to Qatar in November including the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen - while they could also cash in on two stars who are no longer at Elland Road.

Man City vs Leeds Utd facing postponement

Leeds United’s season could be further disturbed after it was confirmed King Charles’ coronation will take place on the first Saturday in May.

This clashes with a round of Premier League fixtures that would see the Whites travel to the Etihad Stadium.

However, with games previously being postponed due to The Queen’s funeral, we could see the same happen again as a result of extra security needed in the English capital.