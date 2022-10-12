Luis Sinisterra needs to come straight back into the Leeds United side to face Arsenal on Sunday. That’s an easy decision.

Sinisterra is one of those players that is a game changer, along with Brenden Aaronson. Having those two on the pitch, in our attacking three behind Patrick Bamford, is huge for us, so for me Sinisterra coming back in will help give us our strongest XI.

His suspension came at such a frustrating time because he was starting to get going, showing why we paid all that money for him and really threatening in games.

Having him back feels timely, too, because this weekend is an all-hands-to-the-pumps kind of situation.

After a five-game winless streak, you really wouldn't want to be playing Arsenal, with their eight wins from nine and five straight victories, would you? They're okay, the Gunners, aren't they?

But I'm quite sure when Chelsea came to town earlier this season, people were saying the same sort of things about that Blues side and we rose to that challenge magnificently. It remains the highlight of this season so far.

This is another great big challenge and hopefully we can rise to it as well. Obviously it's going to be extremely difficult and we need to be absolutely on our game, with no mistakes, because we're not going to be able to afford any against an Arsenal side who look extremely strong in every department of the game.

TIMELY RETURN - Luis Sinisterra will be available once again for Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch following a one-game suspension. Pic: Getty

They'll be very confident, too, so it is going to be an absolute test, although not something the boys haven't faced before.

Our form is a concern, of course, and our points tally from the last five games isn't good. Everyone will feel a little frustrated with that because at times we've played okay. The first 45 at Palace was probably the best I've seen us play down there in a number of visits.

It's alright putting in a good 45, though, when it's a good 90 that is needed. Sometimes it's not about how well you play, it's how badly you don't play. That's the difference, because most mistakes are so costly in this league.

We need to get back consistency. But I think from a positive point of view, you look at what we did in the first 45 at Selhurst Park, that is what brings goals, and goals then bring points. The points aren't coming at the moment so you've still got to believe, make sure the other end is always tidied up and secure and that's where we've been let down slightly in one or two games recently.

I think we all knew Palace would be a difficult place to go and we knew what to expect, yet we started so well and kept their dangermen extremely quiet. It's difficult to recall much joy for Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew in those opening stages.

They couldn't play through the thirds because our closing down was superb and when we won the ball back in those areas, as Jesse Marsch wants us to, we found space and did well to produce dangerous moments. The disappointment is that we only took one chance, because we deserved to be one or two ahead at half-time.

Rasmus Kristensen had the best 45 minutes he's played, he timed his runs forward a lot better and was never really exposed, defending Wilfried Zaha extremely well.

But a silly mistake - Liam Cooper trying to beat a man in that position - gave away a foul from which we were punished, undeservedly.

There was the sense that a similar second half performance would be fine but that's where things started to change, much like our season has.

After that first half we knew Palace would play better and find their front men better, not trying to play through the thirds and instead bypassing the press. That was always likely to happen but what was especially disappointing was that Odsonne Eduoard, a big, physical guy, was showing great touches because he was allowed to bring it down from 70-yard balls. You just can't afford that, so whether someone stands in front of him to stop that or you try another tack, something needed to be done there.

Because of that, they grew in dominance, got on the ball, looked more dangerous and suddenly gaps were opening up for them to attack us.

We found the second half very difficult and never really sorted that out. Even for the second goal, which was brilliant from Eberechi Eze, cutting inside to finish so smartly, the initial ball was pumped up to Eduoard and he somehow managed to get hold, controlled it on the deck and knocked it wide without anyone around him.

We didn't see it or deal with it very well and as a result found it very difficult to gain the kind of control we enjoyed in the first half.

Defeat that was, during the first half, unthinkable then started to feel disappointingly inevitable.

But football gives you another chance and Sunday, at Elland Road, is just that.

