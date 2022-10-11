Leeds United could be set for further disruption to their Premier League fixture list after details of King Charles III’s coronation were confirmed.

With the season already condensed with the World Cup set to take place throughout November and December, gaps in the fixture list are scarce. There were more postponements following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last month, with Premier League fixtures across the country called off just days later as a mark of respect.

A statement released on Tuesday afternoon confirmed details of King Charles’ coronation, saying: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort. The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

The Athletic have reported the UK government will hold talks with the Premier League over the coming weeks as they look to make a decision over fixtures set to be held on the same day. The impact of policing requirements in the capital will put Fulham’s home game against Leicester City, Manchester United’s trip to West Ham United and the London derby between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at risk of postponement.

But the decision to hold the ceremony on a Saturday could see fixtures around the country moved to another date, meaning Leeds supporters will face a wait before a call is made over the scheduled visit to reigning champions Manchester City.