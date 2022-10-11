Leeds United v Arsenal referee confirmed as Premier League make decision

The Premier League have confirmed who will be officiating for each of this weekend’s fixtures ahead of Matchweek 11. Leeds United face a tough challenge as they host Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. The Whites are without a win since their 3-0 victory over Chelsea back in August, while the Gunners currently sit top of the league after claiming 24 points from a possible 27.

The Whites will face Arsenal with referee Chris Kavanagh in charge in his seventh match at the helm in a tie involving United. The Manchester-born ref also took charge of Leeds’ trip to the Emirates Stadium in May in which he sent off Luke Ayling for a reckless tackle - with VAR changing his mind after previously only showing yellow to the defender.

Kavanagh also officiated during Leeds United’s dramatic 3-2 defeat to Chelsea last December that saw the 37-year-old call three penalties - including the Blues’ winner in the 94th minute.

Leeds United will be desperate for a good performance from Kavanagh after already enduring their fair share of controversial decisions so far this season. The Whites were denied a penalty after Aaron Hickey pulled down Crysencio Summerville and the Yorkshire club instead saw Jesse Marsch sent off for his reaction.

The standard of officiating was most recently criticised after Paul Tierney failed to send off Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure for a horror tackle on Tyler Adams. Marsch will feel his side have been hard done by this season and may well have picked up a few more points if decisions had gone their way.