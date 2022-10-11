The game’s governing body has revealed it will distribute a sum of £189m to clubs around the world whose players take part in the Qatar tournament this winter.

Details were confirmed on Tuesday, with clubs set to earn approximately £9,000 per player for each day they remain with their international side. Payments will begin on the first day of each country’s preparations and last until the player and his nation are either knocked out or reach the final. A total of 416 clubs from 63 countries benefited financially from the programme for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Any player who goes all the way to the final could earn their club a share of £250,000 minimum, a sum that accounts for the 28 days the tournament is scheduled to last.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United squad boasts several players who could find themselves in World Cup action during the Premier League mid-season break.

Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams are almost certain to represent the United States Men’s National Team if they reach November 20 fit and well, while Rasmus Kristensen and Mateusz Klich are expected to be part of the Danish and Polish squads respectively.

Tyler Roberts, on loan at QPR, and Daniel James, on loan at Fulham for the season, are also highly likely to be involved with Wales as part of Rob Page’s attacking options.

Diego Llorente has been called up to recent Spain squads by Luis Enrique and Rodrigo will harbour slim hopes of making it into La Furia Roja.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MONEY MAKERS - Leeds United sold both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips in the summer but could yet earn payments from FIFA if the Barcelona and Manchester City stars go to the World Cup with Brazil and England. Pic: Getty

Robin Koch missed out on selection for Germany for their Nations League games last month but has started the Premier League season in impressive form and should find himself well positioned if Hansi Flick encounters any injury problems at centre-half.

The outside bets in the Leeds squad include France Under 21 keeper Illan Meslier, Pascal Struijk who made it onto the long list for the last Netherlands squad, Jack Harrison, who was recommended to Gareth Southgate by his boss Marsch a few weeks ago, and once-capped Patrick Bamford. A 2021/22 season that was ravaged by injuries

But Leeds could also earn money from the involvement of ex players, including Raphinha and Phillips, who left the club for sums of £50m and £42m respectively in the summer transfer window. Any club a player has been registered with over the course of the past two years prior to the tournament will be eligible for a share of the daily payment. Raphinha is almost certain to feature heavily for Brazil having established himself as a key part of their attack during his time at Elland Road, while Phillips’ involvement remains shrouded in doubt due to shoulder surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad