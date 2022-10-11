Leeds United linked with Champions League debutant after impressive Liverpool display

Glasgow Rangers defender Leon King has been linked with a move to Leeds United just days after making his first Champions League star.

The 18-year-old was a surprise inclusion in the Rangers side as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, playing the entire 90 minutes alongside Connor Goldson at the heart of their defence.

His performance at Anfield earned praise from Rangers team-mate Borna Barisic, as he told The Daily Record: “It is not easy. He is 18 years old. To come to Anfield and play like he played is a very big thing for the club and for him personally. A performance like this can only give him confidence to grow up. There is a long, long way in front of him and a lot of big moments. But I think he can hold his head up after this game and can be very positive.

“He needs to learn that in three days there is another game and he needs to forget this one. He has to take positive things out of the Liverpool game and do things better going forward. But he has a bright future. He is a great lad.”

King has come a long way since he initially broke through into the Gers first-team after making his senior debut in a League Cup tie against Falkirk just under two years ago and has already received international recognition with a maiden call-up to the Scotland Under-21 setup earlier this year.