Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines as the clock ticks down to this evening’s game against Millwall.

Leeds United return to action this evening with a tricky away trip to Millwall standing between them and a return to the Championship’s automatic promotion places. Last night’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Bristol City pulled Sheffield United into second for now and so Daniel Farke’s side must win at the Den, if they are to reclaim their spot.

Millwall have won their last three, including at home to Burnley on Sunday, and so Leeds will need to be at their best if they want to leave South East London with anything. And ahead of what looks set to be a tough midweek test, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

O’Brien latest

A January move for Lewis O’Brien isn’t thought to be likely at Leeds despite the midfielder’s current loan deal at Los Angeles FC coming to an end, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. Recent reports have claimed LAFC will look to activate a £7million permanent option in their loan deal but regardless, any interest from Elland Road is unlikely to develop into an offer with the Whites now well stocked in midfield.

“I think if he was available on loan until the end of the season with a view, it would be something that Leeds might look at, but as it stands now, I personally don’t see him being an improvement on what they’ve got,” Bailey told LeedsUnited.News. “I just don’t think he ticks an awful lot of boxes.

“I think in terms of January, I don’t think O’Brien is a marked improvement on what they’ve got, so I’m not sure that they’re desperate for that, especially on the wages he’s on. He wouldn’t represent a bargain deal. I think those two boats have passed in the night, so to speak.”

Gray verdict

Former Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer is not expecting Archie Gray to return to Elland Road on loan in January. Recent reports have claimed the 18-year-old could secure a temporary move away from Tottenham Hotspur, with minutes hard to come by following his £40m summer move.

“If they do let him go, Leeds may have just missed out on his return with Premier League clubs interested,” Palmer told Football League World. “It would be a great bit of business if they could pull it off, but there will be lots of competition.

“I don’t think he’d want to go to the likes of Southampton, who are struggling – maybe Leicester, who are just outside the drop. I think it would be a great fit for him to return to Leeds. He’s only 18, very versatile, and he could play a major part from Christmas till the end of the season.”