Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday and face another tough away day, with Millwall their midweek hosts. Daniel Farke’s side climbed into second place with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle and stayed there thanks to Burnley’s defeat at the Den 24 hours later.

That was a third consecutive win for Millwall, who have steadily climbed into early play-off contention and will fancy their chances at home to Leeds. Farke confirmed on Tuesday he will make ‘late decisions’ on two first-team players, while Neil Harris gave a comprehensive injury update of his own.

With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury and team news from both sides ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

1 . Billy Mitchell - out A thigh injury has kept the defensive midfielder from making a single appearance this season. Played 45 minutes for Millwall U21's in a 2-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, but not being rushed back and expected to miss Wednesday's game. Photo: Richard Pelham Photo Sales

2 . Adam Mayor - out The winger has yet to feature this season after picking up a serious hamstring injury over the summer. Got 70 minutes under his belt in the same U21's game as Mitchell but won't feature against Leeds. Photo: Millwall FC Photo Sales

3 . Tom Bradshaw - out Also featured for the U21s on Monday, playing 45 minutes on his way back from a hamstring injury. Neil Harris pencilled in a possible return at Stoke City this weekend but Wednesday expected to come too soon. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Joe Bryan - out Picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 1-0 win over Burnley and so will serve a one-game suspension. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Ilia Gruev - out A serious knee injury suffered at Norwich City last month required surgery which will keep the midfielder out for months. Was in good spirits speaking to LUTV over the weekend and is off the crutches. | Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Ethan Ampadu - out Also out with a serious knee injury but avoided surgery and Farke revealed on Wednesday he is 'cautiously optimistic' the Welshman is ahead of his planned January return. One to keep an eye on going into the busy festive period. | Getty Images Photo Sales