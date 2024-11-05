Millwall vs Leeds United injury and team news with 7 out and 2 doubts for Championship clash

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 19:30 BST

Leeds United’s latest Championship test takes them to the Den on Wednesday.

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday and face another tough away day, with Millwall their midweek hosts. Daniel Farke’s side climbed into second place with Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle and stayed there thanks to Burnley’s defeat at the Den 24 hours later.

That was a third consecutive win for Millwall, who have steadily climbed into early play-off contention and will fancy their chances at home to Leeds. Farke confirmed on Tuesday he will make ‘late decisions’ on two first-team players, while Neil Harris gave a comprehensive injury update of his own.

With all that in mind, the YEP has rounded up the latest injury and team news from both sides ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

A thigh injury has kept the defensive midfielder from making a single appearance this season. Played 45 minutes for Millwall U21's in a 2-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, but not being rushed back and expected to miss Wednesday's game.

1. Billy Mitchell - out

A thigh injury has kept the defensive midfielder from making a single appearance this season. Played 45 minutes for Millwall U21's in a 2-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, but not being rushed back and expected to miss Wednesday's game. Photo: Richard Pelham

Photo Sales
The winger has yet to feature this season after picking up a serious hamstring injury over the summer. Got 70 minutes under his belt in the same U21's game as Mitchell but won't feature against Leeds.

2. Adam Mayor - out

The winger has yet to feature this season after picking up a serious hamstring injury over the summer. Got 70 minutes under his belt in the same U21's game as Mitchell but won't feature against Leeds. Photo: Millwall FC

Photo Sales
Also featured for the U21s on Monday, playing 45 minutes on his way back from a hamstring injury. Neil Harris pencilled in a possible return at Stoke City this weekend but Wednesday expected to come too soon.

3. Tom Bradshaw - out

Also featured for the U21s on Monday, playing 45 minutes on his way back from a hamstring injury. Neil Harris pencilled in a possible return at Stoke City this weekend but Wednesday expected to come too soon. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 1-0 win over Burnley and so will serve a one-game suspension.

4. Joe Bryan - out

Picked up his fifth yellow card of the season during Sunday's 1-0 win over Burnley and so will serve a one-game suspension. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A serious knee injury suffered at Norwich City last month required surgery which will keep the midfielder out for months. Was in good spirits speaking to LUTV over the weekend and is off the crutches.

5. Ilia Gruev - out

A serious knee injury suffered at Norwich City last month required surgery which will keep the midfielder out for months. Was in good spirits speaking to LUTV over the weekend and is off the crutches. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Also out with a serious knee injury but avoided surgery and Farke revealed on Wednesday he is 'cautiously optimistic' the Welshman is ahead of his planned January return. One to keep an eye on going into the busy festive period.

6. Ethan Ampadu - out

Also out with a serious knee injury but avoided surgery and Farke revealed on Wednesday he is 'cautiously optimistic' the Welshman is ahead of his planned January return. One to keep an eye on going into the busy festive period. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallChampionship
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice