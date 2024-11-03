Big fresh Leeds United boost with key Championship rival blow but Whites warning

Leeds had asked a big question of a key promotion rival.

Leeds United have received a big fresh boost through a key rival blow - but with a Whites warning.

Daniel Farke’s Whites moved into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place through Saturday’s easy 3-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle but having played a game more than Burnley who dropped to fourth by not playing.

Scott Parker’s Clarets then had the chance to move back above both third-placed Sheffield United and second-placed Leeds with a victory at Sunday afternoon’s hosts Millwall yet Burnley suffered a 1-0 defeat as Jake Cooper bagged the only goal of the game.

The reverse leaves Burnley fourth, two points behind the third-placed Blades and three points adrift of Daniel Farke’s second-placed Whites who are also now just three points behind leaders Sunderland.

Sunday’s result, though, just a second Burnley defeat of the season, also acts as a clear warning to the Whites who visit Millwall in their next fixture on Wednesday night. The Lions have soared up to seventh-place and just two points off the play-offs following Sunday’s success.