Not since the opening day of the season have Millwall conceded greater than 1.00 xG in a single game at The Den.

Leeds' task will be a difficult one in south-east London this evening as Neil Harris appears to have corralled his side into one which is hard to beat and knows how to score.

The Lions moved up to seventh at the weekend with a 1-0 victory over promotion hopefuls Burnley on Sunday afternoon. Scott Parker's Clarets were limited to eight shots, none of which were on target and amassed an xG total of just 0.20 at The Den.

While Burnley's dearth of chance creation away from home has been an issue throughout their campaign, the blame does not lie exclusively at Parker's door for their latest result.

Millwall have limited six teams in a row to less than 1.00 xG at The Den. Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town, Preston North End, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle and the aforementioned Clarets have all arrived in South London and the majority have left empty-handed.

Rob Edwards' Hatters escaped with all three points but following Teden Mengi's tenth-minute opener, Luton rarely threatened again. On the whole, Millwall has, perhaps typically, been a difficult place to go, which Daniel Farke acknowledged in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"It’s always important to be mentally ready for the battle," he said. "It’s definitely one of the topics against Millwall, of defending crosses and set-pieces. It’s not easy to defend a player like [Jake] Cooper for example, he’s so tall. You can’t win every header, but you must disturb him and he doesn’t have a clear free header.

"The less long throw-ins, set-piece, corner kicks, the easier our life will be. You have to know about their strengths but we are not scared."

Harris' side have won 13 of their last 16 games when taking the lead on home turf, drawing the other three, proving that the first goal this weekend will prove crucial - not that there's likely to be too many of them, though. There have been five goals in Millwall's last five games, the Lions winning each of the last three by a 1-0 scoreline.