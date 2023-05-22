Gary Neville says ‘something mad’ will have to happen for Leeds United to stay up on the final day.

Leicester now need to win and hope Everton don’t to beat the drop - possessing a much healthier goal difference - while Leeds now need to win and hope Everton lose to Bournemouth and that Leicester simultaneously fail to beat West Ham.

Dissecting the updated relegation picture after Monday night’s events, Neville told Sky Sports: “What they (Leicester) have done tonight is give themselves a chance. They have a better chance than last week - I thought they were finished. They have shown something tonight. Look, Newcastle have hit the post, hit the bar, had multiple shots and Leicester gave us nothing until the last five minutes when they had the chance with Castagne.

“They are looking for a mad final day, Leicester, that something crazy happens at Goodison Park.”

Speaking about Leeds more specifically, the former defender added: “A lot has to go well for Leeds, obviously. They are going to need Everton to lose, because even if Everton get a point and Leeds win, the goal difference...I think something mad will have to happen for Leeds to stay up.

