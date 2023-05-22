Boss reveals plan for Leeds United's sole remaining hope in fight for survival

Leeds are heading for the final weekend of the season sat two points adrift of safety and needing a big favour from Bournemouth at fourth-bottom Everton coupled with victory at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their own season finale at Elland Road.

Bournemouth ensured their safety with four games left and have since lost three matches on the spin with Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Manchester United following a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and 3-1 reverse against visiting Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Neil, though, was encouraged with his side’s displays against both the Red Devils and Blues and has challenged his side to finish the season with one more win in Sunday’s clash at Goodison Park.

PLAN: Outlined by Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil, pictured applauding his side's fans after Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Asked what his plans for the week ahead was, O’Neil told the Daily Echo: “Give the boys a little bit of time to recover, obviously it’s a slightly longer week, an extra day. So, get the boys recovered and then ask them again to be ready to suffer and sacrifice like they did (against Manchester United). I think that the three games we’ve played since we have been safe, Chelsea and the Man United ones are what performances need to look like.