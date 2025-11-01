The former Leeds United players were both on target for Championship play-off hopefuls Hull City.

Leeds United had a big influence on Saturday’s Championship clash between Norwich City and Hull City - with one loanee and another former player on target for the latter.

Hull won 2-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon with second-half goals from Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi securing all three points for the Tigers. Sergej Jakirović’s side are now sixth in the Championship and have two former Leeds players to thank for their latest victory.

Joe Gelhardt has been in sparkling form since joining Hull on loan for a second spell, having initially moved to the MKM Stadium for six months in January. The 23-year-old put his side 1-0 up on 49 minutes, racing through to meet Matt Crooks’ through ball and finish calmly beyond Vladan Kovacevic.

That goal came against the run of play after Norwich dominated the first-half, and Hull took control after going ahead. Their efforts were rewarded with a second goal on 87 minutes, with Gelhardt’s former Leeds and current Tigers teammate Gyabi coming off the bench to end the contest.

"We survived in the first half," Jakirovic told Hull Live. "They were much better than we were, much better. We couldn't do anything, especially, I can say, in possession, out of possession. I think they had seven clear chances. And we survived. Maybe in the 15 minutes towards the end of the first half, we tried to drop with Amir so that we have more stability in the defensive line.

"With Semi (Ajayi), we gained stability and tried to press them with two wingers and Kyle in front. Then it's one against one all over the pitch, and especially when Joffy (Gelhardt) scored the goal, then it's your confidence, it's much better. They are under pressure because of five defeats in a row.”

Gyabi will be delighted to have opened his account for Hull, but it was Gelhardt who stood out for the Tigers once again. The young forward was excellent during the second-half of last season and is flourishing under new manager Jakirović, with six goals for the campaign already.

Leeds were initially looking to sell Gelhardt, with hope he could bring in between £3-4million over the summer, but opted to sanction another loan when the youngster made clear he wanted to return to the MKM Stadium. Hull were under an embargo prohibiting any fee-paying arrivals and so the only option for them was a temporary switch.

Elland Road chiefs also wanted to sell Gyabi, who had one year left on his Leeds deal, but the midfielder eventually left for free after his deal was cut short. For their part, the Whites are set to receive up to 50 per cent of any future sale due to a sell-on clause inserted into the transfer.