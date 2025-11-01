Alan Smith has given his thoughts on Leeds United’s survival bid with a Brighton game score prediction.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Arsenal star Alan Smith has stated the case for a Leeds United January transfer window ‘need’ with a Brighton game score prediction.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are heading for Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the Amex following last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to West Ham United which kicked Leeds six points clear of the dropzone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Gunners ace Smith believes United’s fortunes at Elland Road will be key as part of a season in which he knows survival has to be the “first protocol.”

Smith, though, believes Leeds would further aid their cause by signing another striker in the January transfer window - the addition of which he thinks could potentially get the club into the top half.

“I think they do need a striker,” said Smith to the YEP through Best Betting Sites.

“They beat West Ham on Friday, which everyone seems to be doing at the moment, but the home form is going to be vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In January, if they can get somebody in, who knows?”

“Survival will still be and always be the first protocol, the main consideration.

“I don’t think they’ll be thinking about the top half, and I don’t think they’ve got the squad for that. But in January, if they can get somebody in, who knows?

“That will help them, I think, if they succeed, whoever comes in.”

Casting his prediction for this afternoon’s clash at Brighton, Smith said: “I’ll go home win, Brighton 3-1.”