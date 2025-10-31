We've tasked Grok with predicting where Leeds United and their rivals will finish in the 2025/26 Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have enjoyed a promising start to life back in the Premier League, offering hope that they can avoid an immediate drop back down to the Championship.

The Whites ended a two-game losing streak by beating West Ham United 2-1 at home on Friday, meaning they’ve now taken 11 points and three wins from their opening nine games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s enough to see Leeds six points clear of the bottom three already, while they’re only two points adrift of the top half. But can Daniel Farke’s men maintain that form and re-establish themselves as a top-flight force?

To answer that question, we’ve brought in X’s AI chatbot, Grok, which we tasked with predicting the 2025/26 Premier League final table, to see where Leeds United and their rivals could end up - complete with points totals and justifications for each team.

The table certainly makes for interesting reading, so check out the gallery below to see where Grok thinks Leeds will finish, along with the rest of the Premier League.

Your next Leeds United read: Graham Smyth's Brighton v Leeds prediction with Aaronson call made