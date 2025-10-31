The three teams AI thinks will get relegated from the Premier League as Leeds United, West Ham, Wolves and more fight for survival
Leeds United have enjoyed a promising start to life back in the Premier League, offering hope that they can avoid an immediate drop back down to the Championship.
The Whites ended a two-game losing streak by beating West Ham United 2-1 at home on Friday, meaning they’ve now taken 11 points and three wins from their opening nine games.
That’s enough to see Leeds six points clear of the bottom three already, while they’re only two points adrift of the top half. But can Daniel Farke’s men maintain that form and re-establish themselves as a top-flight force?
To answer that question, we’ve brought in X’s AI chatbot, Grok, which we tasked with predicting the 2025/26 Premier League final table, to see where Leeds United and their rivals could end up - complete with points totals and justifications for each team.
The table certainly makes for interesting reading, so check out the gallery below to see where Grok thinks Leeds will finish, along with the rest of the Premier League.
