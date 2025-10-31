With the fixture schedule as intense as it is in the modern game, it is helpful for squads in the Premier League to be as deep as possible.

One of the main sides benefiting most from having top-quality depth options is Arsenal, who are sitting four points clear at the top of the table.

And teams who could be looking to improve on their forward depth could be those near the bottom end of the table, such as Leeds United, and they can do this by dipping into the free agent market.

Most will see names who are free agents as not good enough for their club but some of the names available have vast experience at the top of the game, and if they managed to build fitness and form, they could provide serious depth on the bench.

At Elland Road, Daniel Farke is putting a lot of faith in Noah Okafor, but he has had his own struggles with injuries in the past, and so has Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front. With this in mind, they could be tempted to have a look at free agents who could help take the burden off these players.

Have a look at the 10 best attacking options in the free agent market below.

Nathan Redmond The former Burnley and Southampton winger is still looking for a club after failing to win a contract at Sheffield United.

Dele Alli After a short stint in Italy with Como, the former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker is without a club.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain The former Arsenal and Liverpool player is available after departing Turkish giants Besiktas.

Emmanuel Dennis Nottingham Forest released the marksman following his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Kemar Roofe A familiar face among Leeds United supporters, the forward is still without a club following a stint at Derby County.

Duncan Watmore The forward represented Middlesbrough between 2020 and 2023 - and is now available after leaving Millwall.