The latest on Joe Gelhardt's future at Leeds United with the forward enjoying life at Championship side Hull City.

Joe Gelhardt has enjoyed a fine return to Hull City early on this season after re-signing on loan after a successful spell at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 23-year-old scored five goals for the Tigers last season and has already matched that tally this season, while also providing an assist in his 12 games so far.

This impressive form gives Leeds United a decision to make soon on whether to recall the flying forward from his loan spell and sell him for a tidy fee, or let him see the season out at the Championship club and hope he carries on this form until next summer.

Will Joe Gelhardt stay at Hull City?

It is well reported that Hull City might fail in any pursuit of the Liverpool-born attacker if clubs of greater financial stature come into the transfer battle, but so far, the loan signing is working wonders for them as they sit just outside the play-off positions in eighth place.

Gelhardt was linked with a move to Rangers and Wrexham during the summer transfer window and it remains to be seen what links appear in the January window.

Joe Gelhardt stats

10 goals in 32 appearances represent a very impressive return for the young winger and show how he is building on the potential Leeds saw in him when he signed from Wigan Athletic in 2020. However, Gelhardt failed to kick on at Elland Road and only scored two goals in nearly a half-century of appearances in between loan spells at Sunderland and Hull City.

Gelhardt is averaging 0.52 goals per 90 after playing 860 minutes so far this season as a regular in Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic’s side.

And the Bosnian head coach was full of praise for the Leeds loanee after he bagged his fifth goal of the season against Charlton Athletic last weekend.

"Yes (he was very good),” said Jakirovic. “This is Joffo, this is his quality, he's able to play in many positions, right winger, number 10, even with Kyle like a striker. He helps our team a lot, and the group, too, and I'm very, very happy with him."

Gelhardt’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths, and when he is playing with confidence, he can produce fine strikes as he did against Charlton and produce consistent form, so Leeds have a decision to make. It does not look likely that the England youth international will be reintegrated back into the side before his deal expires in 2027, but he would be a useful sale while his stocks are high.

Joe Gelhardt gives transfer verdict

Gelhardt has already given his verdict on the loan transfer move back to Hull City during the summer. At the time he praised the Tigers and said he was glad to return to East Yorkshire.

“It feels amazing. I made it clear I wanted to come back here. I loved my time here last year – everyone was so welcoming and friendly," Gelhardt said in the summer.

“The people here, the city, the fans – everything about last season was just the perfect match. I was probably the happiest I’ve been in my football career during the last few months I spent here last year."

