Jayden Bogle swapped Bramall Lane for Elland Road by joining Leeds United in the summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

Jayden Bogle admits he didn’t understand how big a club Leeds United were until he joined them in the summer.

Bogle came through the door as Leeds’ fourth signing back in July, following Joe Rothwell, Joe Rodon and Alex Cairns after a £5million deal was agreed with previous club Sheffield United. The Whites reportedly saw two earlier bids knocked back by their Yorkshire rivals but succeeded at the third attempt, helped by the right-back being into the final 12 months of his Blades deal.

Previous spells at Derby County and Sheffield United - the latter including two separate seasons in the Premier League - gave Bogle plenty of experience in performing under the pressures of a demanding fanbase. But reflecting on his first few months in West Yorkshire, the 24-year-old admits the ante is well and truly upped at Leeds.

“Obviously, you hear things,” Bogle told the No Behaviour podcast of his summer move. “But it happens quick. Literally a phone call. You could be on the way to the training ground, that’s how quick it happens.

“I’ll get a phone call from my agent or someone and then it’ll be like, ‘you need to pack a bag and get to the training ground’. Obviously you have conversations before that about certain things that you want and stuff. But it happens quick. There were rumours, so I was sort of aware. At the time I think it was just them [Leeds]. I didn’t realise how big the club was until I went.”

Asked whether Leeds are the biggest club he’s played for, the right-back added: “Yeah. You feel it straight away. Just the atmosphere, and like when you’re pulling up to the ground, you can just sense it. It’s got a winning feeling to it as well, the club knows how to win. All the club wants to do is win. The expectation is there but it’s good. There’s pressure, but you need that.”

Bogle finding his feet

After a somewhat shaky start to life up the M1, Bogle has settled and is improving week-on-week, scoring his second goal of the campaign in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers before the international break. That attacking threat has been present from the off but more recent performances have seen the right-back shore things up defensively as well.

Bogle has cemented himself as first-choice right-back under Daniel Farke and missed just one Championship game - the recent 3-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle - through suspension. Along with Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo, he has formed one of the Championship’s strongest defensive units who have kept four clean sheets in their last six and conceded less than one expected goal in each of those fixtures.

That run has helped Leeds keep pace in the early promotion race with Farke’s side currently third, two points behind Sunderland and Bogle’s former side, Sheffield United. But the Whites remain hot favourites to be in the top-two come May and can look forward to a favourable run of upcoming fixtures, starting at Swansea City on Sunday.