Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines ahead of Sunday’s trip to Swansea City.

The final group of international Leeds United stars are in action today and the return of domestic football is imminent. Daniel Farke’s side are due at Swansea City on Sunday to kick off a busy and crucial winter schedule, and the Whites boss will welcome that increased period of recovery for Ao Tanaka, Brenden Aaronson and the rest.

Farke should be set to welcome back all of his international players by tomorrow at the latest, allowing three full days of recovery and preparation ahead of Sunday’s trip down to Wales. Leeds will hope to hit the ground running for this upcoming run of fixtures and in the meantime, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Raphinha price-tag

Reports of Premier League interest in Raphinha have resurfaced amid the former Leeds winger’s incredible form at Barcelona. Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Arsenal are ‘preparing an offer’ thought to be towards €90million (£75.2m) but it will not be accepted by those in charge at Camp Nou.

Raphinha is in the form of his life at Barcelona, registering 12 goals and eight assists in 17 appearances across all competitions including a Champions League hat-trick against Bayern Munich. Such has been the winger’s growing stature in Catalonia that he has regularly donned the captain’s armband in the absence of injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Arsenal have reportedly emerged as potential suitors for the Brazilian’s return to the Premier League, where he bagged 17 goals and 12 assists in two seasons for Leeds. But Barcelona are thought to see Raphinha as a ‘fundamental pillar’ in their team and will try to hold out for around €100m (£83.5m).

Sunderland boost

Sunderland have received a major transfer boost which will almost certainly improve their Championship promotion chances, with star midfielder Chris Rigg now expected to stay beyond January. The Sunderland Echo claim Rigg has ‘no interest’ in leaving the Black Cats part-way through the season amid constant Premier League links.

Seventeen-year-old Rigg is thought to be on the radar of several top-flight clubs including Manchester United and Crystal Palace, with recent reports suggesting they could make a move in the New Year. The midfielder is enjoying an incredible campaign as part of the table-topping Black Cats, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

There was growing concern inside the Stadium of Light that Rigg could look to step into the top-flight once the mid-season window opens but the Echo now claim he is happy to remain on Wearside and help his boyhood club fight for promotion. His continued presence in midfield would be a major boost for their chances of a return to the Premier League.