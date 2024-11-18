Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s battling defender has been ever-present under the new Wales boss.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy admits he twice had the ‘brilliant’ Joe Rodon on his transfer radar during his club coaching journey.

Rodon is expected to earn his 50th international cap on Tuesday when Wales host Iceland in their final UEFA Nations League group stage game. The centre-back won cap 49 during Saturday’s 0-0 draw in Turkey and has played every available minute under new head coach Bellamy.

Leeds United’s battling defender led that spirited defensive performance in typical fashion, getting in the way of everything and earning a nasty cut to the head as his reward. Elland Road regulars have come to expect nothing less from their Welsh warrior and Bellamy revealed how big a fan he is of the 27-year-old’s defensive capabilities.

"His box defending - I know you've heard me mention that phrase - it means when you're deep in defending in the box. Headers, blocked shots. He's so good at it,” Bellamy told Wales Online. "That's difficult. Trust me. There's a lot of defenders that are not as good at that as him. When you look at him with the ball, he's brilliant. He really is.

“The way we play enhances him even more. How he keeps it central. He doesn't get blocked. He doesn't go down pathways, cul-de-sacs he can't get out of and then losing the ball. If you look at those profiles, defending the goal line, he wants to defend. Loves defending. Obviously in the air he's exceptional, but he's good on the ball. Very, very quick. That's a good defender.”

Bellamy was on the brink of taking charge at League One Oxford United in 2018 and even then, had an eye on his Welsh compatriot. And the defender’s name surfaced again when the Wales boss was assistant to Vincent Kompany at Burnley.

"I remember when I was going to go to Oxford, I wanted him,” Bellamy added. “He was at Swansea and I wanted him on loan, because I'd watched him. I probably shouldn't say this, but I remember that even when I was at Burnley we wanted him. So he's a player where a lot of clubs would love in terms of profile."

Ever-present Rodon

Bellamy has backed that praise with a clear show of faith in Rodon, who has been ever-present since the former Burnley assistant was appointed as national team boss in July. The Dragons remain unbeaten in that five game period and have kept three clean sheets.

Rodon is among a growing contingent of Leeds players representing Wales, with three Elland Road teammates alongside him in the current camp and club captain Ethan Ampadu only absent through injury. And one of them, winger Dan James, was keen to highlight his countryman’s achievements.

"I was very excited for him to come to Leeds,” James told BBC Sport of Rodon. “It was a really positive signing for us and we were all buzzing to have him. It was also nice for him to be permanent for Leeds and to be loved by the fans. That always boosts you to be positive and be a better player.

“Reaching 50 caps will be an incredible achievement for him. It’s an honour he deserves and I’m sure he can go on to get another 50 because he keeps himself in great shape."