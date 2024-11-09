QPR were saved by the frame of the goal in the 17th minute as a Brenden Aaronson strike hit the crossbar but the Whites went ahead just two minutes later through Jayden Bogle who eventually converted after several Leeds attempts to find the net from a Joe Rothwell cross.

Leeds had the ball in the net again in the 37th minute as Manor Solomon finished from a Sam Byram cutback but the Rs were saved by Byram being judged offside and United entered the half-time break just one goal to the good.

Daniel Farke’s Whites then squandered a host of chances to add to their tally and QPR squandered a glorious opportunity to level when Zan Celar fired over the bar. But Leeds finally bagged a second goal in the fifth minute of added time through second half substitute Joel Piroe after good work from fellow late sub Isaac Schmidt.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a victory that took the Whites back up to second and just two points behind leaders Sunderland who were held to a 2-2 draw by visiting Coventry City.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Another outing without a huge deal of action coming his way. Other than the mix-up with Struijk there was no jeopardy.

2 . Sam Byram 6 - Some nice bits of play. The link-up with Solomon wasn't particularly fruitful. Caught offside a few times and got himself booked early on so walked a tightrope but was largely disciplined in doing so.

3 . Pascal Struijk 7 - Not on the same page as Meslier for that one ball into the area but otherwise steady. Got himself offside and then missed a good headed chance anyway.

4 . Joe Rodon 7 - Looked comfortable. Defended solidly. Passing was fine. Ran it once really well to put Leeds on the front foot.

5 . Jayden Bogle 8 - Presented a real threat down the right. Some good crosses and passes. Got himself into dangerous areas. Scored, but we can't exactly say he took it well.