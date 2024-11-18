Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have several players to welcome back from international duty before they head to Swansea City.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United haven’t had it easy returning from international breaks this season but can enjoy some reprieve this time round, with the domestic schedule leaning on them favourably.

Few in the Championship are impacted as significantly by these breaks as Leeds, with their squad full of international talent becoming a double-edged sword at times like this. Thorp Arch is a much quieter place during international breaks and Farke’s admission in September that he had just eight present for a first-team session was of little surprise. A raft of injuries since have only made the squad thinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a dozen of Farke’s men were picked to represent their respective countries this month, eight of whom would be classed as regular first-team players - Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev would have joined them too, were it not for injury. Leeds can also lay claim to have some of the longest travellers in their set up, from Ao Tanaka in Asia to Junior Firpo in the Caribbean.

And so it was of little amusement to Farke when Leeds’ Championship clash against Sheffield United was moved to the Friday evening straight after October’s break. Tanaka, Firpo and Brenden Aaronson weren’t even in West Yorkshire 48 hours before kick-off and had no time to work with their teammates ahead of starting at Elland Road.

“It’s always tricky during the international break for a team with so many players away,” Farke said in the build-up to that clash, which Leeds won 2-0. “I also spoke about my attitude, I’m struggling to understand the fixture list to play on Friday night after the international break. We have players who arrive late today [Wednesday]. We’ll have them late back today. It’s only possible for some players to have a recovery session tomorrow. It is a bit disappointing and sad because it’s a great game.”

Things will not be so strained this time round, however, not least because Leeds face Swansea on Sunday afternoon - almost 48 hours later than their Yorkshire derby meeting with Sheffield United. They are away from home and the journey down to Wales is long, but an extra two days of training will be appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, international scheduling means Leeds’ jet-setting stars will return to Thorp Arch earlier than last month. Firpo is the last to play, with the Dominican Republic hosting Bermuda at 11pm UK time on Tuesday, but the left-back will serve the second of a three-game domestic ban on Sunday regardless.

Of those who will realistically feature at Swansea, Joe Rodon and Daniel James play the latest when Wales host Iceland on Tuesday evening. Rodon has played every minute of international football on offer this season and will almost certainly do so again, despite concerns of a head injury, while James could return to the starting line-up after a substitute appearance against Turkey.

The pair will likely return to Thorp Arch on Wednesday, giving them three full days before the Swansea game. Ao Tanaka will be expected back around the same time with Japan in action at 12pm on Tuesday, and while a 12 hour-plus flight back is not ideal, there is ample time for the midfielder to recover and return to full training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, Aaronson faces an eight-hour flight back from Missouri but the USA’s meeting with Jamaica will finish around 3am UK time tomorrow, allowing four full days back with his club. The 24-year-old also missed Friday’s first-leg win over Jamaica through illness, which is not thought to be serious.

Wilfried Gnonto and Mateo Joseph are also in action tomorrow, for Italy under-21s and Spain under-21s respectively, while Max Wober’s Austria played their second game - a 1-1 draw at home to Slovenia - on Sunday. Manor Solomon’s Israel also finished their November break against Belgium over the weekend.

It means Farke can realistically expect to have everyone back at Thorp Arch and involved in some respect come Thursday, a scenario that is not all that different from the three-game weeks Leeds will be used to by now - albeit without the lengthy travel. They coped pretty well with the quick turnaround against Sheffield United but will welcome the extra days ahead of a busy and crucial winter schedule.