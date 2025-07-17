Graham Smyth gives Jack Harrison Leeds United future update

A number of Leeds United's fringe players could leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will hope to add to their four summer transfer window signings over the coming days - but there are also some major decisions lying in wait over the future of a number of current members of Daniel Farke’s squad.

There have been departures from Elland Road this summer after Junior Firpo and Johsua Guilavogui left the club after their contracts came to an end, Max Wober joined Bundesliga club Werder Bremen on a season-long loan and Eintracht Frankfurt converted Rasmus Kristensen’s loan move to Germany into a permanent switch. Loan signings Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell have also returned to parent clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth - although the latter has since joined Scottish giants Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Leeds players are back with the Whites squad after completing loan stints elsewhere with Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Jack Harrison all facing questions over their future at Elland Road. Greenwood and Gelhardt are believed to have interest from Championship clubs - but Harrison’s own future is unclear after he spent the last two seasons on loan at Everton.

The former Manchester City winger scored five goals and provided four assists in 73 appearances for the Toffees and never really appeared to convince Everton to make a permanent move for his services throughout that time. There have been some reports suggesting Harrison is available on loan once again and that he would command a fee of £10 million if any willing suitor wanted to sign the winger on a permanent basis.

However, what could lie ahead for the 28-year-old as his time at Elland Road appears to be heading towards its conclusion once again?

What has Graham Smyth said about Jack Harrison’s Leeds United future?

Leeds United are reportedly considering letting Jack Harrison leave on loan once more – and West Brom should target a move for the winger. | Getty Images

He said: “He’s back, he’s a Leeds United player and like all Leeds United players, he’s expected to train. There was never any suggestion he wasn’t going to report back, we have seen that with a few players across the continent this summer when they’re looking at getting moves away and saying I won’t be coming back for pre-season training. That hasn’t been the case with Jack Harrison, he’s come back, his presence was very much soft launched by Leeds in the media clips they have put out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It wasn’t ‘oh look, Jack’s back’ or ‘look who is in the background of this shot’. Just to kind of have it seep out, rather than make an announcement about Jack Harrison’s back. It strikes me there is a lot of awkwardness about it for obvious reasons. Fans, in general, don’t want him back because he twice decided he didn’t want to be at the club. Once after relegation and then again last summer. You look at the terse nature of the statement Leeds put out last summer to say he was going back to Everton. None of anything that happened over the last two years pointed to a happy reunion, it never seemed to anyone’s plan that Jack Harrison would come back and be a Leeds United player, there didn’t seem to be an appetite for that on either side.

“But this is where they all find themselves and they’ve got to deal with it now. It’ll be absolutely fascinating to see what happens and we are all waiting to see if he will be on the flight list for Stockholm this weekend for the friendly with Manchester United and then in Germany for the training camp. I wouldn’t necessarily say that will decide his Leeds United future.”

Your next Leeds United read: Exclusive:Leeds United meet with Brazilian winger's camp to present project amid injury statement