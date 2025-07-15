Leeds United kick-off their pre-season friendly campaign against Manchester United this weekend.

Leeds United have confirmed details of how fans can watch their opening pre-season friendly against Manchester United this weekend live via LUTV.

Daniel Farke’s side kick off their pre-season friendly campaign with a trip to the Swedish capital of Stockholm, where they are due to face future Premier League rivals Manchester United on Saturday. The Whites will have just under two weeks of fitness training under their belts by that point, having returned at the start of last week.

Farke has had virtually a full squad to work with throughout that two-week spell, missing only Mateo Joseph, Brenden Aaronson and Willy Gnonto - all three had extended seasons with international football going into mid-June. New signings Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson have also had time to settle in.

Leeds will jet off to Scandinavia later this week before walking out at the Strawberry Arena - Sweden’s national stadium and home of Allsvenskan outfit AIK - for their Saturday afternoon pre-season opener, which kicks off at 2pm UK time and 3pm local time. And now the club have announced how fans not travelling can watch the game from home.

How to watch Leeds United vs Man Utd

Of course, pre-season friendlies aren’t broadcast by the likes of Sky Sports but Leeds’ in-house service, LUTV, will show all the action live. The club have confirmed fans can now purchase a match pass for £4.99, which will give them access to watch the entire 90 minutes live.

Commentator Tom Hill will be joined by former Leeds left-back and fan-favourite Tony Dorigo in the gantry. You do not need to already have an LUTV subscription, and the payment is a one-off, non-recurring payment.

Shortly before confirming those matchday stream details, Leeds also announced plans for an ‘unforgettable pre-match fan event’ which will take place in the heart of Stockholm. The gathering, which will go ahead at O’Learys Bar in Stockholm Central, kicks off four hours before the actual game at 11am.

Fans can register online to secure a place at the event, which will see a trio of club legends in Michael Bridges, Gary Kelly and Dom Matteo involved during Q&A sessions and exclusive competitions. Leeds say the event ‘will bring the spirit of Elland Road to Stockholm’ ahead of Saturday’s pre-season opener.

Leeds United vs Man Utd team news

Leeds should head to Stockholm boasting a pretty strong squad with only the aforementioned trio of Aaronson, Gnonto and Joseph unlikely to feature. All new signings have been involved in some element of training and could all get their first opportunity to impress fans this weekend.

The major talking point will be whether Jack Harrison is involved or not, given the two-time loan exit has been spotted back in pre-season training at Thorp Arch following the expiration of his Everton spell. There might also be a chance for young Harry Gray to get some more senior exposure.

Opponents Manchester United will be without first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who recently suffered a hamstring injury, while Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho are training away from the main group and therefore not expected to feature. £62.5million summer signing Matheus Cunha is likely to get his first minutes under Ruben Amorim.