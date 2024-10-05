Leeds United injury news and possible return dates as pair expected back for Sheffield United clash
Leeds United’s busiest period of the season so far ended in dramatic fashion as Illan Meslier’s howler allowed Sunderland to steal a point on Friday night. Daniel Farke’s side looked set for a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light and an excellent away-day result, but Alan Browne’s timid added-time effort inexplicably went through the French goalkeeper to ensure spoils were shared.
Farke insisted after full-time he was proud of the squad for putting in a performance that deserved three points at the table-topping Black Cats, and that is not least because of the adversity suffered through the week. Ilia Gruev became the latest player to pick up a serious knee injury, with the Bulgarian one of five absences - below, the YEP has rounded up the latest on each.
Daniel James
James has now missed Leeds’ last six matches due to a hamstring injury. The winger was set for an earlier return initially but suffered a setback which has seen him sidelined for six weeks so far, with a spot in the Wales camp not forthcoming. The October international break has been mooted as the period in which he will return to training.
Possible return date: October 18 (vs Sheffield United)
Manor Solomon
Solomon arrived on loan at Leeds with a sketchy injury record and has been suffering with back and hamstring issues since the 1-0 defeat against Burnley last month. Was tipped as a possible return for Friday’s trip to Sunderland but missed a crucial training session he was hoped to partake in.
“We were hoping [Solomon] could be involved today [Thursday] in training but it was not impossible,” Farke said of the winger. “I expect the game [vs Sunderland] comes a bit too soon for him and we go with what we've got.”
Possible return date: October 18 (vs Sheffield United)
Max Wober
Out since the last international break after suffering a knee injury while away with Austria. Meniscus surgery was avoided at first but Wober went under the knife earlier this week, with the expectation being he will miss around six weeks of action.
Possible return date: November 24 (vs Swansea City)
Ethan Ampadu
Leeds’ club captain is unlikely to play again this year after suffering a serious injury to the lateral collateral ligament in his knee during last week’s 3-0 win over Coventry City. A conservative approach is hoped to ensure surgery is avoided but Ampadu won’t be back in training for around 10 weeks, with time then needed to build his fitness back up.
Possible return date: January 1 (vs Blackburn Rovers)
Ilia Gruev
An absolute sucker-punch for Leeds, whose only natural cover for Ampadu is now set to undergo surgery on a knee issue. A club statement revealed the Bulgarian had suffered a ‘significant’ injury to his meniscus and will join Wober in going under the knife.
No return date was provided in the club statement but the YEP understands Gruev is looking at months out, rather than weeks, before he can return to training. As with Ampadu, there will then be a period building fitness.
Possible return date: next year