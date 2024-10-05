Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United took a point from the Stadium of Light but were so close to all three.

Jeff Stelling has criticised the Leeds United players for failing to console Illan Meslier in the aftermath of his late mistake at Sunderland.

Meslier’s last-minute howler allowed Sunderland’s Alan Browne to make it 2-2 at the Stadium of Light, with the midfielder’s tame effort bouncing up off the turf and straight through the Leeds goalkeeper. Daniel Farke’s side looked set for an excellent away win at the table-topping Black Cats, having come from behind to lead 2-1 with goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo.

A sturdy defensive effort saw Leeds ride late pressure and when a long long free-kick was poked towards goal by Browne their final chance looked to have gone, but for an inexplicable mistake from Meslier. The Whites goalkeeper’s face painted a picture of confusion and despair in equal measure as the full-time whistle blew as Firpo stormed down the tunnel in frustration.

Reacting to the aftermath, Stelling wrote on X: “Would have been nice to see some Leeds players console Meslier a little more - notably Junior Firpo !! A terrible, terrible mistake but nobody feeling worse than the keeper”.

A number of Leeds players did move towards Meslier after shaking hands with their hosts, with Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris also approaching the 24-year-old. The pair worked together at Lorient in the past and shared a brief moment on the pitch, which caused a stir on social media.

Stelling added of that reaction: “By the way to all those saying he is smirking /laughing afterwards, he is smiling in embarrassment. What else is he meant to do? Cry?”

Farke did reveal after full-time that Meslier was ‘more or less in tears’ in the dressing room, with the rewards from an excellent away performance quickly down the drain. Victory would have sent Leeds level on points with early frontrunners Sunderland but they could now end the weekend outside of the play-off places going into the October international break.

“You don't have to talk to Illan,” Farke said. “He's the saddest player in the dressing room, more or less in tears. You just give him a hug and leave him alone, speak to him in a few days about this.”