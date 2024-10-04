Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke was unable to offer an explanation for Sunderland’s flukey last-gasp equaliser that secured a 2-2 draw on Friday night.

The Whites were seconds from victory at the Stadium of Light having come back from a goal down to lead 2-1 thanks to goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo, when disaster struck. Sunderland’s final attack of the game saw them throw a long free-kick towards the box, the ball was deflected innocuously back towards Meslier and he let it bounce past him into the net. A 2-2 draw was a fair result according to Farke’s opposite number Regis Le Bris, whose side pressed for an equaliser throughout the second half but were largely contained by a stubborn visiting defensive effort.

Farke, though, was gutted for his players who did him proud with their performance amid the adversity of losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term knee injuries earlier in the week. The German admits that he has never witnessed anything like the Black Cats leveller.

“I have also no explanation if I'm honest,” he said. “In 30 years in professional football I've lost and won many points in the last seconds, something like this I've not experienced. The game was over, the goalkeeper takes the ball into his hands, arms, time is over, referee blows the whistle and you've won with a perfect away performance. To lose two points, we have not lost the game, but to lose those points is heartbreaking, horrendous, so so disappointing for our lads. I feel for them, they've done more or less everything right. I feel for our supporters who were excellent.

“We had a really difficult week, a third game in six days, awful long-term injuries to key players. With the last guys who were there we had to play this game against an excellent side who were just with wins at home, no one else has scored a goal here. To lose two points in this way is heartbreaking. It's tough to take, it feels a bit like a loss. An away draw is a really good result.”

Although Farke had not yet spoken with Meslier, he did get an explanation from captain Pascal Struijk as to how the ball ended up in the net. The best approach to Meslier is to leave him alone for a few days according to the manager.

“After such a situation you don't have to speak, no one wants to hear any words,” he said. “Pascal came over and said listen boss I've never seen something like this, the ball bounced and jumped in the different direction. I can't tell you if that was the case, I was not on the pitch, I have not watched the footage. Pascal is probably in the best position to say this. If it was like this it was unbelievably unlucky. I would struggle to find a different explanation. You don't have to talk to Illan, he's the saddest player in the dressing room, more or less in tears. You just give him a hug and leave him alone, speak to him in a few days about this.”

As for the performance, Farke said it was only lacking one thing until the final seconds - a third goal from the counter attacking chances that Leeds created in the second half.

“As much as it hurts myself, the proudest day of the season, how they have delivered today under such hard circumstances,” he said. “What can I say? Perhaps the only thing missing - you're down after eight minutes, the whole stadium was buzzing, we were dominating at half-time, second half we were rock solid against the ball, I don't think there was much in terms of expected goals - but we missed perhaps to score the third to bury the game. Normally the game was already won and this then happens. I have no explanation, perhaps written in the stars.

“I'm so proud how we reacted. I just have compliments for my lads, I think we were excellent. They don't need me to accuse or speak about the last moment, just need an arm around the shoulder because for them it is also heartbreaking.”