Key Leeds United figure issues six-word message in call for Illan Meslier action after Sunderland howler
Leeds United captain Pascal Struijk has issued a fresh six word message in a call for action with Illan Meslier after the keeper’s costly blunder at Sunderland.
Leeds were heading for a 2-1 victory in Friday night’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland until a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced beyond Meslier and over the line for a scarcely believable 97th-minute equaliser.
Struijk, though, who defended Meslier in a post match interview with LUTV, has issued a fresh six-word call for action in support of United’s keeper of ’let’s keep having each other’s backs.”
Taking to his Instagram page, Struijk wrote: “Cruel game sometimes. Let’s keep having each other’s backs.”
