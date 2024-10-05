Key Leeds United figure issues six-word message in call for Illan Meslier action after Sunderland howler

A key Leeds figure has issued a message about Illan Meslier’s terrible goalkeeping blunder.

Leeds United captain Pascal Struijk has issued a fresh six word message in a call for action with Illan Meslier after the keeper’s costly blunder at Sunderland.

Leeds were heading for a 2-1 victory in Friday night’s Championship clash at leaders Sunderland until a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced beyond Meslier and over the line for a scarcely believable 97th-minute equaliser.

Struijk, though, who defended Meslier in a post match interview with LUTV, has issued a fresh six-word call for action in support of United’s keeper of ’let’s keep having each other’s backs.”

Taking to his Instagram page, Struijk wrote: “Cruel game sometimes. Let’s keep having each other’s backs.”

