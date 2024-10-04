Unbelievable Illan Meslier howler blows two Leeds United points in draw at Sunderland

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 22:09 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 23:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds looked destined for victory at Sunderland until a late Illan Meslier horror show.

An absolute howler from Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier somehow gifted Sunderland a draw in Friday night’s Championship clash at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds had fallen 1-0 down in the early stages to a Chris Rigg strike but Joel Piroe equalised and Daniel Farke’s side then went 2-1 up in the second half as Junior Firpo finished off a neat counter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds then had to withstand a minimum of six minutes added time and there appeared no danger as a free-kick from Allan Browne trickled back towards Meslier after a touch from Junior Firpo.

Meslier, though, was unable to control the ball which went through his legs and sailed over the line to huge and almost unbelievable cheers to seal a 2-2 draw for the hosts.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice