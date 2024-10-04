Unbelievable Illan Meslier howler blows two Leeds United points in draw at Sunderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An absolute howler from Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier somehow gifted Sunderland a draw in Friday night’s Championship clash at the Stadium of Light.
Leeds had fallen 1-0 down in the early stages to a Chris Rigg strike but Joel Piroe equalised and Daniel Farke’s side then went 2-1 up in the second half as Junior Firpo finished off a neat counter.
Leeds then had to withstand a minimum of six minutes added time and there appeared no danger as a free-kick from Allan Browne trickled back towards Meslier after a touch from Junior Firpo.
Meslier, though, was unable to control the ball which went through his legs and sailed over the line to huge and almost unbelievable cheers to seal a 2-2 draw for the hosts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.