Leeds looked destined for victory at Sunderland until a late Illan Meslier horror show.

An absolute howler from Leeds United keeper Illan Meslier somehow gifted Sunderland a draw in Friday night’s Championship clash at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds had fallen 1-0 down in the early stages to a Chris Rigg strike but Joel Piroe equalised and Daniel Farke’s side then went 2-1 up in the second half as Junior Firpo finished off a neat counter.

Leeds then had to withstand a minimum of six minutes added time and there appeared no danger as a free-kick from Allan Browne trickled back towards Meslier after a touch from Junior Firpo.

Meslier, though, was unable to control the ball which went through his legs and sailed over the line to huge and almost unbelievable cheers to seal a 2-2 draw for the hosts.