Leeds United saw three points become one in scarcely believable fashion at Sunderland – and the bookies have made a new prediction about how the final Championship table will look.

Leeds looked destined to take all three points from Friday night’s fixture at the division’s leaders but Sunderland were gifted a draw as a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced past keeper Illan Meslier and over the line in the 97th minute.

The goal allowed the Black Cats to leave with a 2-2 draw, just when goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked set to give Daniel Farke’s side a 2-1 victory despite having trailed to Chris Rigg’s early opener. Victory was set to move Leeds into the division’s automatic promotion spots yet instead Farke’s Whites moved up just one place to third but with key rivals now having the chance to overtake them or move further ahead of them.

After nine games played for Leeds, it’s all led to a fresh prediction from the bookmakers on how they think the final table will present itself and here is the full new rundown in reverse order based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 11-10.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Owen Humphreys

Relegation odds: 11-8.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Relegation odds: 7-5.

3. 22nd: Cardiff City (relegated)

Relegation odds: 7-5. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Relegation odds: 11-4.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 11-4. Photo: Gary Oakley

Relegation odds: 7-2 (with just one firm).

5. 20th: Derby County

Relegation odds: 7-2 (with just one firm). Photo: Cameron Smith

Relegation odds: 7-2 (with several firms).

6. 19th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 7-2 (with several firms). Photo: Cameron Howard

