Leeds looked destined to take all three points from Friday night’s fixture at the division’s leaders but Sunderland were gifted a draw as a seemingly harmless ball into the box bounced past keeper Illan Meslier and over the line in the 97th minute.

The goal allowed the Black Cats to leave with a 2-2 draw, just when goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo looked set to give Daniel Farke’s side a 2-1 victory despite having trailed to Chris Rigg’s early opener. Victory was set to move Leeds into the division’s automatic promotion spots yet instead Farke’s Whites moved up just one place to third but with key rivals now having the chance to overtake them or move further ahead of them.