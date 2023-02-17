Leeds United in the ‘lead’ in summer transfer pursuit with attacker poised to leave

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday afternoon with an away clash against Everton. The Whites are only a point above the Toffees in the table.

They lost 2-0 to Manchester United at home last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada star eyed

Leeds are being linked with a move for Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan. Italian news outlet CalcioMercato claim the Yorkshire club are ‘in the lead’ ahead of other European clubs such as Inter Milan for his signature at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old, who is from Ontario, represented Canada at the World Cup earlier this winter and caught the eye in Qatar. He started out in MLS at New England Revolution before landing a move to Belgium in 2021 and he has since scored two goals in 37 games in all competitions.

Winger expected to leave

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voetbal Nieuws claim Leeds-linked winger Noa Lang is expected to leave Club Brugge this summer. The 23-year-old has stayed put in the Belgian Pro League this term despite speculation over his long-term future.