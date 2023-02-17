Leeds United have tied one of their stars down to a new contract, and Mateusz Klich is delighted.

The Whites have finally made a decision on the future of Luke Ayling, who was fast approaching the end of his contract, which was set to expire this summer. But after consideration and the sacking of Jesse Marsch, Leeds have decided to trigger the option they held in the full-back’s contract to keep him around until the summer of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old is the club’s vice-captain, and he has already racked up more than 200 league appearances. Ayling is a favourite among fans, and there is delight over the news of his extended stay at Elland Road.

Though, that delight is not limited to fans, with Ayling’s teammate Klich taking to social media to express his approval of the extended deal. Reposting the club’s announcement, Klich said: “Love to see it” while tagging the full-back with love emojis.

The extension of Ayling’s contract shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given he has already made 15 league appearances this season. The veteran has started Leeds’ last seven games, and he is likely to be a key part of the club’s survival bid this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klich posts his delight

Speaking about the club’s decision over Ayling, Leeds chief Victor Orta said: “Luke fully deserves his extension, he remains a key member of the team and his impact off the field is immeasurable. Luke is a leader, as well as being a top Premier League footballer.”

Ayling also had his say on the news, adding: “All my focus is on Leeds United staying in the Premier League this season, but it goes without saying that I love this football club and I am delighted to extend my stay into next year.