The 40-year-old was unexpectedly named caretaker following Jesse Marsch’s departure last Monday but has sufficiently impressed the Leeds hierarchy in two matches against Manchester United to be given the reins for ‘upcoming fixtures’.

Skubala is head coach of the club’s Under-21s and fully expects to return to that role once Leeds have appointed a more permanent successor to Marsch, but is relishing the prospect of Premier League management, as fleeting and uncertain as it may be.

The calmly-spoken interim gaffer has a lengthy CV of coaching experience, both in football and the more technical, small-sided game futsal. He has also held positions at Coventry City and Nottingham Forest’s academies, as well as working more recently with England’s Under-18s at St George’s Park.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Michael Skubala, Interim Manager of Leeds United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 12, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Skubala is proud of his journey, which has also seen him work in educational institutions such as Lutterworth College and Loughborough University, describing his mix of coaching experience as ‘eclectic’.

"When I decided to have a look at futsal in a more serious way, I think I learned a lot,” Skubala told journalists on Thursday. “I learned a lot around things like tactical decisions and making substitutions and there's some nuances of the game that is different and some things are similar.

"So, I think in a way it's made me a little bit different to some of the different coaches which I'm proud of. It's part of me, as part of my journey, my eclectic journey I'm really proud of, and I think it gives me sometimes a way of looking at things in a slightly different way.”

Skubala was asked whether he regarded himself as a problem-solver, owing to an instance which saw students distracted whilst sitting exams due to the way they were facing, during his time as an educator.

"For 20 years they’re all facing the wrong way. I said: ‘Just turn the seats around and it'll solve your problem’. I think sometimes we look for really big stuff and sometimes I feel like the solutions are in front of us. I think with the players and the staff, it's always been solution focused.”