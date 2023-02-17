Leeds United have ‘concrete interest’ in transfer as ‘U-turn’ detailed

There is a lot of football still to be played between now and the summer transfer window as clubs across the country prepare for the final third of the league campaign.

For managerless Leeds United, who have a massive Premier League fixture tomorrow as they travel to Goodison Park to take on potential relegation rivals Everton, the business they do in the summer is likely to depend not only on who they bring in as their next head coach but also if they can once again retain their status as a top flight club. The Whites are said to be ‘monitoring’ a impressive defender from Portuguese side Benfica while a current player in the same position at Elland Road reportedly made a late ‘U-Turn’ during the January window. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news headlines on Friday, February 17:

Leeds United have ‘concrete’ interest in signing Benfica star

Per a report from Football Insider, Leeds United are keeping tabs on Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo ahead of the summer. The 27-year old, who has impressed in recent seasons both domestically and in Europe, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and interest is expected to be high if the Portuguese side are unable to secure his long term future.

The same report claims that ‘top clubs across Europe’ are also monitoring Grimaldo’s situation and the player is expected to receive ‘multiple lucrative contract offers’. Juventus are the only other side currently named in the report as having an interest in the Spaniard.

Leeds United loanee made January ‘U-turn’ after Coventry City approach

Football League World have reported that Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell turned down the chance to join Coventry City after a U-turn late in the January window. The left back, 20, is currently on loan at Millwall but was heavily linked with several EFL Championship clubs including Middlesbrough and Sunderland.