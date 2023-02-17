The Whites are set to contest their third Premier League fixture without a manager this weekend as the team travel to Goodison Park. Everton’s newly-appointed head coach Sean Dyche presided over a shock 1-0 win versus Arsenal in his first game in charge having swiftly replaced Frank Lampard as the man in the Toffees’ dugout.

Everton still find themselves in the bottom three but victory over Leeds this weekend will see the Merseyside club leapfrog the Whites out of the drop-zone and into 17th place.

Caretaker boss Michael Skubala will lead the visitors in what will be just his third game as a Premier League coach, while the experienced Dyche takes charge of his third match at the helm for Everton.

Former Liverpool defender and television pundit Jamie Carragher has described Leeds’ search for Marsch’s replacement as ‘a mess’ on Twitter, criticising their difficulty in appointing a successor after parting company with the American.

Writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher says: “Leeds, however, have known for months that Marsch’s position was in jeopardy given the team’s generally poor form.

“For them to be going into a fixture as potentially defining as that at Goodison without a permanent replacement shows they are still unsure of the right path, even if caretaker Michael Skubala eventually gets the job full-time. The uncertainty should make their supporters more nervous, whatever the merits of Marsch’s sacking.

"If Leeds can find a coach who will prevent them from giving away so many goals, they will have a good chance of survival. In some respects, Dyche would have been a strong candidate to replace Marsch, but I suspect there would have been a debate about whether he was the ‘right fit’.

Jamie Carragher has labelled Leeds' difficulty in appointing Jesse Marsch's successor 'a mess' (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)