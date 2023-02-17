Young Leeds United attacker signs first professional deal with Whites fresh from goals surge
A young Leeds United winger has signed his first professional contract with the Whites.
Eighteen-year-old Ronnie McGrath has featured regularly for United’s under-18s over the last three seasons and netted six goals in 11 Under-18 Premier League North games last term. The teenager, who plays on the right wing, has now penned his first professional deal with Leeds, signing a two-and-a-half year contract at Elland Road which runs until the summer of 2025.
A statement from Leeds United read: “McGrath will now be aiming to continue his progress at Thorp Arch and step up to Under-21s football over the next years. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Ronnie on signing his first professional deal.”